Baxton Studio Embla Modern and Contemporary Grey Velvet Fabric Upholstered Queen Size Bed

Add a touch of modern luxury to your bedroom with the Embla bed. Constructed from MDF wood, the Embla is padded with foam for the highest level of comfort. Rich, grey velvet fabric upholstery is soft to the touch and complimentary to a wide range of color palettes. A single tufted button on the headboard provides a striking sunburst effect. Designed with both style and practicality in mind, the bed features chrome-finished studs for contemporary appeal, as well as solid rubberwood legs that provide elevation for easy dusting. Complete the look with a set of crisp white sheets and a plush duvet. A box spring and mattress are required for use. The Embla bed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. All parts are zipped within the headboard.