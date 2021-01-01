L'Baiet Emberly Blue Geometric 2 ft. x 6 ft. Runner Rug, Blue/ Gray/ White

The print on this L'Baiet Emberly Geometric Rug comprises of rectangular rings of various sizes and colors. Embodying a retro color palette this rug lays well in the L'Baiet Solana Collection. Crafted from fade and stain resistant polypropylene, it features a 0.43'' pile height that encourages comfort underfoot while remaining easy to clean with regular vacuuming. Complete with a durable polyester backing, this area rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. So, go ahead make your friends jealous whilst adding dimension and style to your living space. Color: Blue/ Gray/ White.