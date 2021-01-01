Emanuele 13.25'' W x 44'' H x 15.25'' D Linen Cabinet

The Winston Porter Emanuele Linen Cabinet provides a timeless-looking storage solution for bathrooms with limited space. Inside the cabinet's door (with its attractive frosted glass window), there are two shelves for bath linens or toiletry items. The shelves are adjustable to customize storage and allow taller items to fit. The linen tower's rich look features decorative hardware and crown pediment details. Its latch mechanism can be installed on either the left or right side. Finish: Espresso