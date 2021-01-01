From deny designs

Deny Designs Emanuela Carratoni Blue Delicate Flowers Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, 50" x 60"

$68.09
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This throw blanket is crafted from an unbelievably soft polyester fleece that you won't want to put down Blankets feature your favorite design on the top with a cream color sherpa fleece on the bottom The Deny Designs throw blanket is ready and waiting to be your next snuggle buddy Deny Designs is a revolutionary home décor company that supports the art community worldwide Hand crafted & produced in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com