Emanuel Beveled Wall Mirror

This wall mirror has a modern shape with slanted edges that catch the light for a glam addition to your space. It's made of glass cut into an irregular arching silhouette that feels contemporary and adds a soft contrast to the other furniture lines in the room. We love that the edges of glass slant for a luxe touch that makes this mirror gleam in the light. This wall mirror measures 30.5'' high and 23.5'' wide, so it's the ideal size to complement your bathroom sink or vanity table.