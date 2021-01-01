Emanuel Accent Stool

While the original Emanuel versions were hand-carved from a single, mammoth tree, our master artisans take a full 4 days to create the mufti-layered wood carving process that replicates the 16th century originals! The same classic shell seat sits atop 3 claw-foot legs in this exclusive - perfect anywhere from boudoir to bath. This sculptural piece is ornately hand-carved, allowing you to admire its beauty from all sides. For authentic character, this stunning work is given a richly burnished, antiqued, hand-rubbed finish to replicate a period antique.