Elkay ELXRUP3620 Quartz Luxe 35-7/8" Undermount Single Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer Ricotta Fixture Kitchen Sink Composite

Elkay ELXRUP3620 Quartz Luxe 35-7/8" Undermount Single Basin Quartz Composite Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer Elkay Quartz Luxe sinks are exceptionally strong and silky smooth to the touch. The composite sink comes in deep, rich colors that make a statement, including red, blue, brown, black, gray and white. These durable kitchen, prep, bar and laundry sinks are constructed through a proprietary manufacturing process that combines natural quartz with high-performance, UV-stable acrylic resins. Elkay ELXRUP3620 Features: Sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertop Single bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks Material is naturally sound-deadening, minimizing sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink Sink is heat safe to 535°F Microfine quartz material is a nonporous ultra smooth surface that repels dirt, food, liquid, stains and designed to prevent the spread of bacteria Drain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet below High-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roasters Elkay ELXRUP3620 Specifications: Sink Length: 35-7/8" (left to right) Sink Width: 19" (front to back) Sink Height: 9" (top to bottom) Basin Dimensions: 32-1/2" L x 17" W x 9" D Minimum Cabinet Size: 36" Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Composite Ricotta