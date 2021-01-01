Westinghouse Elway 7-Light Barnwood with Galvanized Steel Chandelier

Bring the rustic, vintage-appeal of the Westinghouse 7-Light Elway Chandelier to your home. A statement piece, the Elway is comprised of unique elements, from the aircraft cable suspending the barnwood beam to galvanized steel hardware accents. This chandelier's design complements farmhouse and cottage decor, as well as modern-industrial interior design spaces. Add this chandelier in a foyer or living room, over a large dining room table or kitchen island for instant ambiance. The chandelier measures 29-1/4 in. x 36 in. x 6-5/8 in. (H x W x D), chain 36 in. long, cord is 60 in. long, can be installed on sloped ceilings. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 63515.