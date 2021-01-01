Cooler Master ELV8 Addressable RGB Vertical Universal Graphic Card Holder, Built-in ARGB Strip, Adjustable Length & Height Support

Protect the GPU: prevents GPUs from bending and sagging after long period of use. Universal GPU support: Compatible with most GPUs using length and height adjustment Protect the motherboard: reduces stress on motherboard PCI-E slot by supporting the weight of GPU Co-designed with tantric mods: co-designed with one of the top modders and system builders in the world Rgb ready: Sync with as US, MSI, Gigabyte and ASROCK addressable for up to 16.8 million colors of control