Elco ELV4118E 4" 18W Single Light Vertical Architectural CFL Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast Recessed Lights Recessed Housings New

Elco ELV4118E 4" 18W Single Light Vertical Architectural CFL Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic Ballast Elco ELV4118E 4" 18W Single Light Vertical Architectural CFL Downlight with 120V/277V Electronic BallastAdvances in compact fluorescent lighting (CFL), have made CFL the preferred choice in both residential and commercial applications. The increased energy savings and efficiency of CFL recessed lighting have also made its immediate benefit widely popular over traditional incandescent lighting. Elco has been on the forefront with a large selection of recessed CFL lighting options available. Elco uses only brand name all American ballasts included in their compact fluorescent housings.Features:120V/277V electronic ballastEnergy efficientSingle wall constructionIntegral thermal protector guards against improper lampingPre-wired junction box provided with 0.5" and 0.75" knockoutsMaximum (8) No. 12 AWG branch-circuit conductors (4 in, 4 out)Junction box provided with removable access platesDual voltage: 120V/277VElectronic ballastSpecifications:Lamp: (1) 13W 4 Pin TripleCeiling cutout: 4.375"Dimensions: 6.5"H x 8"D x 5.25"WUL damp location listedUL feed-through listedCompatible with the following Elco trims: EL911 (CFL), EL9111 (CFL), EL9112 (CFL), EL9113 (CFL), EL9114 (CFL), EL9115 (CFL), EL9116 (CFL), EL912 (CFL), EL913 (CFL), EL914 (CFL), EL915 (CFL), EL916 (CFL), EL925 (CFL), EL926 (CFL), EL952 (CFL), EL953 (CFL), EL993 (CFL), EL994 (CFL), EL999 (CFL), EL999D (CFL), ELA401 (CFL), ELA414 (CFL), ELA499SC (CFL) New Construction Housings N/A