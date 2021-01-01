From e-z up
E-Z UP 10' Deluxe Roller Bag , Fits 10'x10' E-Z UP Eclipse, HUT, Enterprise
E-Z UP Instant Shelter From Damage And Dirt During Transportation With The E-Z UP 10' x 10' Deluxe Roller Bag. Made Of Highly Protective Polyester. This Fabric Has A Pigment Polyurethane Back Coating, A Water Repellent Material, That Is Also UV-Resistant E-Z Glide Wheels And Fabric Strap On The Bag Create A Smooth Transportation. Two Formed Rubber Handles For Lifting. One Formed Rubber Handle For Rolling. Fits 10'x10' E-Z UP Eclipse, HUT, Enterprise 1 Year Manufacturer Defect Warranty.