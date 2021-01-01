Elkay ELUHAD211545PD Lustertone 23-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink

Elkay ELUHAD211545PD Lustertone 23-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay ELUHAD211545PD Features:Product is ADA compliant when properly installedSink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertopSingle bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowThis Elkay product is proudly made in the USAFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty useLustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shineElkay ELUHAD211545PD Specifications:Sink Length: 23-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/4" (front to back)Sink Height: 4-3/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 21" L x 15-3/4" W x 4-3/8" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 27"Drain Connection: 3-3/8" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel