Elkay ELUH3120R Lustertone 31-1/4" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay ELUH3120R Lustertone 31-1/4" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay ELUH3120R Features:Edgeless drain eliminates the gap around the drain for a cleaner, more hygienic sinkSink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertopHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowStraight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom and offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishesHigh-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roastersUse bowls independently to wash dishes on one side, while keeping the other bowl available for smaller tasksIncludes two Perfect Drains and strainersFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty useLustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shineElkay ELUH3120R Technologies and Benefits:Sound Deadening: Bottom of sink is sprayed with an undercoating which helps absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration, and, prevent condensationLustertone: Lustertone sinks provide a vibrant, lustrous, and dependable finish. A fine linear grain is created by machine, and then hand buffed in a multistep process, creating a long lasting and repairable finish.Elkay ELUH3120R Specifications:Sink Length: 31-1/4" (left to right)Sink Width: 20-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 9-7/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 14" L x 18" W x 9-7/8" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 13-1/2" L x 16" W x 7-7/8" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel