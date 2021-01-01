Elkay ELUH3120LDBG Gourmet 31-1/4" Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Undermount Installations with 50/50 Split - Basin Rack and Drain Assembly Included Elkay ELUH3120LDBG Features:Constructed of 18- T-304 grade stainless steelDouble basin sink with a 50/50 split increases versatilityDesigned for undermount installationsBasins are undercoated and padded to prevent dish clatter and cabinet condensationRear drain location increases storage space underneathStainless steel basin rack and drain assembly includedCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyProduct Technologies / Benefits:SoundGuard®: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industry.Lustertone™ Finish: Lustertone sinks provide a vibrant, lustrous, and dependable finish. A fine linear grain is created by machine, and then hand buffed in a multistep process, creating a long lasting and repairable finish.Elkay ELUH3120LDBG Specifications:Height: 9-7/8" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim)Length: 31-1/4" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Width: 20-1/2" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Basin Depth (left): 7-7/8" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Length (Left): 13-1/2" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width (Left): 16" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Basin Depth (Right): 9-7/8" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Length (Right): 14" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width (Right): 18" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Installation Type: UndermountMinimum Cabinet Size: 36"Basin Split: 50/50Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel