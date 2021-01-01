Elkay ELUH2416PD Lustertone 26-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink

Elkay ELUH2416PD Lustertone 26-1/2" Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer An Elkay Lustertone Classic stainless steel sink looks as great on day 3,000 as it does on day one. The rich, uniform grain is scratch resistant for heavy-duty use, whether it's a kitchen sink or a prep, bar, laundry or commercial sink. Light scratches, which occur with everyday use, naturally blend into the finish of this durable sink with time. Deeper scratches are repairable with an Elkay stainless steel restoration kit.Elkay ELUH2416PD Features:Edgeless drain eliminates the gap around the drain for a cleaner, more hygienic sinkSink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertopSingle bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasksHighest quality 18- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beautySound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkDrain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowStraight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom and offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishesHigh-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roastersIncludes one Perfect Drain and strainerFinish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty useLustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shineElkay ELUH2416PD Technologies and Benefits:Sound Guard: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industry.Elkay ELUH2416PD Specifications:Sink Length: 26-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 24" L x 16" W x 8" DMinimum Cabinet Size: 30"Drain Connection: 3-3/8" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel