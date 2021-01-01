Elton Double Head by Tech Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700MOELT06S)

The Tech Lighting Elton Double Head is an adjustable double head that tilts and rotates infinitely. Integral lower lens holders can hold a single glass lens (sold separately) or two included eggcrate louvers (shown). Choose from multiple stem lengths. Pendant socket terminates in a FreeJack male connector which is compatible with Tech Lighting monorail systems or can be suspended from the ceiling with a compatible FreeJack canopy. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Metallics. Finish: Satin Nickel