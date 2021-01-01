Elstone Low Profile Standard Bed

The fabric platform bed frame is a classic bedroom essential designed with refined simplicity. Upholstered in high-grade quality tested triple-stitched fabric in beige, this bed frame is irresistibly smooth to the touch. Supported by a heavy-duty wooden frame reinforced with thick foam padding, enjoy the stability and sound reliability of our bed frame. Specially designed to be a bedroom essential, the bed is crafted to act as the ideal starting point for re-vamping a bedroom, manufactured to seamlessly complement a variety of color schemes and bed décor, or even to act as a long-overdue bedframe upgrade. Make an easy furniture selection that is timeless and will last you for years to come with the bed. Size: Full