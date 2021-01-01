From kelly clarkson home
Elspeth Upholstered Bench
Add a pop of personality to your entryway, dining room, or bedroom with this versatile upholstered bench. It’s made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, which features a gray mist finish for understated, neutral appeal. Its gently curved legs are a modern update on classic cabriole legs, giving this bench French country appeal. Up top, its seat is upholstered in 100% polyester fabric that resembles linen, and button-tufted details for an inviting and traditional look. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.