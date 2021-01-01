Elsie Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Cream (KS 3014BLS-L)

The Elsie Table Lamp by Visual Comfort features a seamless painted glass sphere body with a metal base and accents. The table lamp is complete with a linen shade which refracts light for a warm ambiance. The Elsie Table Lamp is available in a range of color options and is ideal for use in a bedroom or living room space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Cream.