From red barrel studio

Elosia 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

$679.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Whether you're relaxing or having a party in the garden, this sofa set is the perfect spot for tucking in or kicking back. With fresh air, a light breeze, and warm sunshine, you can now begin your days of recreation and relaxation. This outdoor furniture set is built for long-lasting use and superior comfort. The contemporary design also adds a touch of class and elegance to your garden. Cushion Color: Brown

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com