Elongated One Piece Smart Toilet With Advance Bidet And LED Control

Description:Hygiene: post-cleaning, female cleaning, pulsating cleaning, adjustable water pressure, sanitary filtered water.Automatic flushing: The seats are flushed automatically when you leave, enabling hands-free operation.Including several adjustable functions: water pressure, water temperature, dryer temperature and heating seat.Air purification: The deodorizer uses a powerful air filter to effectively clean the air around the toilet. Inhale the air and pass the ionized carbon filter to eliminate unpleasant odors.Instant heating comfort: hot water heating technology, used to heat seats and water.Power off flushing: You can use the toilet flush button next to the power outage.Memory function: Automatically memorize the usage habits before power off, and save the setting steps next time, really worry.12v safety voltage-seat ring constant temperature: the temperature of the hot seat ring, the fourth gear can adjust the appropriate temperature, and it is no longer annoying when the weather is cold.Water temperature adjustment: The temperature of the flushing water is constant, and the four gears can be adjusted to suit the temperature of the human body.Warm air drying: The warm air is clean after rinsing, and the fourth gear can adjust the appropriate temperature, no longer worrying about the tissue problem.Automatic energy saving system: built-in automatic energy saving and environmental protection design, saving water and electricity, saving you. Reminder: The human body can only be cleaned when seated on the seat (the cleaning function will be accompanied by water pressure adjustment, water temperature heating and other functions.) and drying function.