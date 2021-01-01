From bio bidet by bemis
Elongated BB600 Toilet Seat White - Bio Bidet by Bemis
Advertisement
The Bio Bidet Ultimate Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets is an easy-to-use model with front and rear wash cycles, oscillating and massaging modes, auto wash and kid's wash. The vertically oriented dual nozzle delivers an aerated pulsating wash of warm water and when finished, you can opt for the warm air-dry. Temperature and pressure are controlled with a side-mounted panel. It features a heated slow closing seat to increase your comfort.