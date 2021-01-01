From ember interiors
Ember Interiors Eloise Geometric Nesting End Tables, Glass/Gold
Ember Interiors Eloise Geometric Nesting End Tables, Glass/Gold: One large and one small table Glam style accent tables Geometric prism base Nesting style coffee table Circular table top Painted metal base Small space friendly Mixed material cocktail tables Assembled Dimensions: Large table: 16" H x 28" L x 28" W Small table: 12" H x 18" L x 18" W Packaged Dimensions: 19" H x 31" L x 30" W Assembly: Some assembly required Materials: High-grade MDF, premium laminate, powder-coated metal, tempered glass Ships in 1 box