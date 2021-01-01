Exclusive Heritage Elodie 48 in. W x 22 in. D x 34.21 in. H Bath Vanity in White With White Marble Top With White Basin and Mirror

Exclusive Heritage is a family company through and through. With a rich history of furniture craftsmanship that has been passed down through multiple generations, what you get is a bathroom vanity handcrafted with passion, expertise, and the highest quality raw materials on Earth. The Elodie Collection is for those who appreciate both the form and function of their bathroom furniture. The design has a chic minimalistic feel with its soft closing upper drawers and wood slatted under-shelving. The Elodie Collections transitional design makes it a perfect fit for all bathroom motifs.