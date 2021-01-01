From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Elmwood Park 3-Light Heirloom Bronze Pendant with Satin Etched Glass Shade with LED Bulbs
Elmwood Park by Sea Gull Collection has clear glass tube shades with an inner white glass element that softens the light and helps cast an even glow. A cylinder of etched glass is centered within a larger cylinder of clear glass which encircles each light bulb to create this stunning visual effect. The full assortment includes three, five-and nine-light chandeliers, a four-light linear, one-light mini pendant, a three-light pendant, a two-light semi flush which is convertible into a pendant and one, two, three and four-light bath fixtures.