Sea Gull Lighting Elmwood 9-Light Heirloom Bronze Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades and LED Bulbs
Elmwood Park by Sea Gull Collection has clear glass tube shades with an inner white glass element that softens the light and helps cast an even glow. A cylinder of etched glass is centered within a larger cylinder of clear glass which encircles each light bulb to create this stunning visual effect. The full assortment includes three, five-and nine-light chandeliers, a four-light linear, one-light mini pendant, a three-light pendant, a two-light semi flush which is convertible into a pendant and one, two, three and four-light bath fixtures. All fixtures offered in either a Brushed Nickel or Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze.