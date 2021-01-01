Painterly pinstripes emphasize the verticality of our ceramic vase, while three glazes come layer textures and finishes. Glazed in matte black with cream stripes and speckles, the columnar vase rises to a glossy white neck that contrasts with the artisan finish below. Striking enough to be displayed on its own as a sculpture, the tall vase hosts our faux branches and stems. Our Elmslie black-and-white ceramic bottle vase is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Glazed earthenware Not watertight Wipe clean with damp cloth Made in Portugal