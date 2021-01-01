Buy the Elmer's® Purple School Glue Sticks, Pack Of 12 at Michaels. com. These purple glue sticks from Elmer's make it convenient to see where you are applying the glue. Your kids can use them while working on their homework, science fair projects, craft work or photo displays. These purple glue sticks from Elmer's make it convenient to see where you are applying the glue. Your kids can use them while working on their homework, science fair projects, craft work or photo displays. Details: Purple (dries clear) 0.21 oz. (6g) each 12 sticks Washable Safe and nontoxic Acid free and photo safe Conforms to ASTM D4236 | Elmer's® Purple School Glue Sticks, ct Of 12 By Elmers | Michaels®