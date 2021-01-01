Baxton Studio Elmdon Mid-Century Modern Solid Walnut Wood Slatted Headboard Style King Size Platform Bed

Mid-century with a modern refresh, our Elmdon platform bed features a unique slatted headboard and tapered legs which showcase the beautiful wood grain. Crafted in solid rubberwood, the Elmdon's elegant silhouette creates a timeless look to complement any style. The walnut finishing develop a warm glow and soft patina for a modern Scandinavian inspired Styling. The Elmdon platform bed is designed for use with a mattress only, which is supported with slat system, eliminating the need for a box spring. Available in full, queen and king sizes, this platform bed is made in Malaysia. Assembly required. Dimensions: 41.34" High x 78.15" Wide x 85.04" Deep; Headboard: 41.34" High x 85.04" Wide x 2.36" Thick; Siderail: 4.72" High x 79.92" Long x 0.71" Thick; Footboard: 41.34" High x 85.04" Long x 2.36" Thick; Slats: 2.17" Wide x 75.91" Long x 0.79" Thick; Top of Slat: 13.74" High; Legs: 14.96" High; Inside Dimensions (Mattress Size): 76" Wide x 80" Deep