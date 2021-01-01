Elm Shower Faucet

This Collection offers simple sophistication blending sleek form and simple lines with an organic design. Plated in a high-quality finish over solid metal, this shower trim has the durability to add contemporary styling to your bathroom for a lifetime. It includes a showerhead, shower arm, escutcheon, hand shower with a 60-inch flexible hose, a cradle for the hand shower, shower lever handle, and an integral volume control handle to adjust the shower water volume. The solid brass valve cover plate features hot and cold indicators to ensure custom water temperature setting and ease of use. At a low flow rate of 1.5 gallons per minute, the single-mode eco-friendly showerhead conserves water without affecting performance, saving you money on your water bill. This model includes everything you need for quick installation, allowing you to update your bathroom without replacing your valve. It is also backed by the Symmons technical support team and a lifetime limited warranty. Finish: Polished Chrome