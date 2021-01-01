Ellston 19.69" Wide Tufted Rectangle Standard Ottoman

The line tufted ottoman is the perfect addition to your living room, bedroom, or bathroom! Pair with your favorite couch or chair to make them even more comfortable while you read, watch tv, play games, visit, or nap! It also works great for bathroom or bedroom vanities. The beautiful linen and tufted design add a luxurious look to your home while providing a functional piece of furniture. It’s the perfect solution to add extra seating. The lightweight design allows you to easily move the footstool whenever needed. The footrest is also great seating for kids who often love being near the floor playing! They also provide a great spot for kids to sit while playing video games, watching TV, or reading. Once they are done using them easily move them into a closet or in the corner of the room. Body Fabric: Gray Faux Fur, Leg Color: Black