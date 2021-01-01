Ellisse LED Minor Pendant Light by Nemo - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (ELP LN2 51)

The Ellisse LED Minor Pendant Light by Nemo is a circular delight that will uniquely shine the room with indirect and direct lighting. Made from aluminum with an opal diffuser, this imaginative pendant light can be dimmed when a dimmer is installed. Its creative play on shape and form make it a perfect pendant light to act as a centerpiece in a dining room, living room, or entryway. Nemo, founded in Milan in 1993, is a global leader in modern lighting. Their designs are streamlined, luxurious and inspired by tradition. Known for their cutting-edge innovation, NEMO creates products in an expansive range of textures and forms, from hand blown glass wall sconces to geometric LED pendants. Shape: Oval. Color: Black. Finish: Black