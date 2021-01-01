Ellisse LED Floor Lamp by Nemo - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (ELP LNN 21 | ELP BNN 21)

The Ellisse LED Floor Lamp from Nemo is an elegant and minimalist design that brings an inviting and eye-catching demonstration of light to the home. Designed by Federico Palazzari, a thick, rectangular block base contains a slit in the center from which a grand ring composed of extruded aluminum rises. An integrated, energy-efficient LED lines one side of the piece. When turned on, it creates a unique and appealing glow designed to increase the style of the room by washing the wall in a bright and even ring of light. This piece can also be mounted directly to the wall without the base. Nemo, founded in Milan in 1993, is a global leader in modern lighting. Their designs are streamlined, luxurious and inspired by tradition. Known for their cutting-edge innovation, NEMO creates products in an expansive range of textures and forms, from hand blown glass wall sconces to geometric LED pendants. Shape: Oval. Color: Black.