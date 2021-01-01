Ellison 6 Drawer Double Dresser

This 6-drawer double dresser brings clean lines and glam gold hardware to your bedroom for a luxe look. It's crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood with a crisp black finish, and it's built on flared golden metal legs for mid-century modern style. This dresser features six drawers with gold drawer pulls that open up to reveal room for your clothes, extra bedding, and delicates. Plus, the 54.3" wide surface on this dresser is the ideal spot to display fresh flowers, a small lamp, and a few framed photos.