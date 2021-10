Elliptical 6, by Greg Gioiosa, is an abstract vision of floating ellipses and orbs set against irregular brush strokes. The way the geometric shapes float against the composition have an almost Magritte-like quality about them, and seem to exist separately from the background as if in suspended animation. This exclusive fine-art giclee is printed with inkjet printers using pigment-based archival inks and is digitally printed by the artist. Color: Multicolor.