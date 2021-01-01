Baldwin Ellipse One-Sided Surface Mount Dummy Door Knob with Round Rosette - Polished Nickel - HDELLTRR141

Baldwin HD.ELL.TRR Ellipse Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Knob with Round Rose Single Dummy: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security requirementsConstructed of solid brass for durability and premium feelAccommodates door thickness 1-3/8" to 2"; up to 2-1/2" with purchase of a thick door kitLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish WarrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Width: 2-7/16"Handle Height: 2-7/16"Handle Projection: 2-5/16"Trim Width: 2-9/16"Trim Height: 2-9/16"Product Weight: 5 lbs Polished Nickel