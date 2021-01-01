Howard Miller Elliot 547-123

AVAILABLE MARCH 2020. This sculptural metal floor clock is finished in aged silver with a metal base finished in translucent black. The metal dial is suspended from the arched side and is finished in translucent black. Hour and minute hands are finished in aged silver. A crescent shaped pendulum bob finished in translucent black swings within the hairpin cutout in the arched side. Time only quartz, battery-operated movement. Requires one AA sized and two C sized batteries (not included). Adjustable levelers under all four corners. INT1019