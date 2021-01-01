Baxton Studio Ellingham Medium Brown Storage Cabinet, Medium Brown Wood

Organize your office or home office with the Ellingham sideboard storage cabinet, its contemporary attitude imparting modern charm into any interior. Constructed of a combination of MDF and particle board for long-lasting sturdiness, the Ellingham is finished with walnut faux wood grain finishing for a smooth and mid-century feel. Used in both office and home settings, the Ellingham fits exceptionally well into tight spaces, providing storage space for books and files. The spacious airy feel of the Ellingham is attributed to four of its tall splayed legs which raise the body of the cabinet off the floor occupying minimal space both physically and visually. The Ellingham respectfully takes into consideration the colors, rounded lines design and the size, allowing it to be used as bookcase or file cabinet in your home office or as a display shelf at the entry way. Made in Malaysia, the Ellingham requires assembly. Color: Medium Brown Wood.