Intelligent Design Ellie Reversible Comforter Mini Set - Blush. Add shape to your bedroom with the Intelligent Design Ellie Reversible Comforter Mini Set. Featuring a palette of blush, white, light and dark gray, the comforter showcases a triangular geometric pattern that sharpens its style. Flip the comforter over, to the reverse, for some extra fun and charm with the gray chevron faux fur. Also included is a coordinating sham that completes this comforter set. Twin/Twin XL set includes: 1 Comforter: 66 in W x 90 in L 1 Standard Sham: 20 in W x 26 in L Full/Queen set includes: 1 Comforter: 86 in W x 90 in L 2 Standard Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L King/Cal King set includes: 1 Comforter: 102 in W x 90 in L 2 King Shams: 20 in W x 36 in L