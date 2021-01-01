From red barrel studio

Ellerkamp Electric Fireplace With Bookcase, White

Description

Create a warm, inviting living space with this electric curio fireplace. Adjustable shelves provide a place for books, movies, and décor, while a spacious mantel displays family photos and floral arrangements. Lifelike LED flames and remote-controlled features bring stylish comfort to your family room or den, working with or without heat for enjoyment in all seasons. Curl up in cozy comfort when you add this freestanding fireplace to your living room or open concept space.

