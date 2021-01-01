From red barrel studio
Ellerkamp Electric Fireplace With Bookcase, White
Create a warm, inviting living space with this electric curio fireplace. Adjustable shelves provide a place for books, movies, and décor, while a spacious mantel displays family photos and floral arrangements. Lifelike LED flames and remote-controlled features bring stylish comfort to your family room or den, working with or without heat for enjoyment in all seasons. Curl up in cozy comfort when you add this freestanding fireplace to your living room or open concept space.