Ellenberger 3-Light Vanity Light

Features:Frosted white glass (included)Medium base, 60 watt bulbs (not included)Product Type: Vanity lightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Color: Frosted WhiteShade Shape: Shade Material: GlassFixture Material: Fixture Material Details: Finish: Number of Lights: 3Voltage: 120Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Mounting Direction: Up;DownLight Direction: UpCountry of Origin: ChinaCompatible Shade Part Number: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Mirrored Back Plate: Full Back Plate: Back Plate Finish: Power Source: Style: Modern & ContemporarySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: CE Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: Dark Sky Compliant: cUL Listed: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9Overall Width - Side to Side: 23.63Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 4.75Shade Depth - Front to Back: 4.75Extension (Finish: Brushed Satin Nickel): 7Extension (Finish: Oiled Bronze): 7Overall Weight: 9.68Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Finish: Oiled Bronze