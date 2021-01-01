Elle Mini Pendant Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Nickel - (1JT-ELLE11GY-LED-SN)

The Elle Mini Pendant Light by Beas Lighting features a double shade design with an outer teardrop shade and an inner blown opal glass globe diffuser. A decorative sleeve covers the support cord, adding a smooth touch to the suspended composition of the glass pieces in this pendant. Lending a mix of light and dimension to spaces, this piece glows as the inner shade shapes a downward cast layer of light, bringing a contemporary touch to the rooms it brightens. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Grey. Finish: Satin Nickel