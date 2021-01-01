Blue Ridge Home Fashions Elle Home 300 Thread Count Stripe 4 Piece Soft Hand Touch-Hypoallergenic-Fit up to 16'' Mattress Sheet Sets, Full, Chocolate

VERSATILE & SILKY SOFT –Transforming your bedroom into a welcoming environment and enjoy an ultimate night sleep experience with our 300 thread count bamboo viscose sheet sets. The bamboo material that we are using is very breathable, silky smooth, lightweight and . TOP QUALITY CONSTRUCTION – Our bamboo sheet is made from the high quality fibers that are silk soft comfortable and breathable than cotton. All the materials are went through the proper weaving, washing, dyeing and testing process to meet the industry standard and the most important thing is to make sure we provide the quality that our customers will like. PERFECT FIT TO YOUR BED - Full 4 Piece Set includes one flat sheet (84''x96''), One fitted sheet (54''x76''+16'' pocket), two standard pillowcases (20''x30''). The elasticized deep pocket is easy to put it on or remove, fit mattress from 8’’ up to 18’’. We made these sheets which are supposed to fit all the standard bed in the States, order it now to give it a try! EASY CARE-MACHINE WASHABLE – Delicate wash cycle, Tumble dry low and do not bleach. Please take a good care when you washing your sheets so it can last longer!