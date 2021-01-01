From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Elle EL 001 Elle Tub Faucet and Trim with Single Function Hand Shower Polished Polished Chrome Showers Tub and Shower Pressure
WS Bath Collections Elle EL 001 Elle Tub Faucet and Trim with Single Function Hand Shower WS Bath Collections Elle EL 001 Features:Covered under WS Bath Collections' 1 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function hand showerPressure balancing valve cartridge - one handle controls both volume and temperatureIntegrated diverter to change between tub and shower faucetTub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, hand shower, and tub spoutDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlEscutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 13-4/5" W x 4-7/10" HIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityComplete with rough-in valve systemTub Spout Specifications:Spout Reach: 7-3/5" Pressure Balanced Polished Polished Chrome