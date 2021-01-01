Bassett Baby & Kids Elle Dresser, Grey

STORAGE SOLUTION WITH MODERN DESIGN: Sides of the Elle Dresser echo the same rose bouquet and ribbon applique and delicate femininity blended with simple modern lines. Plenty of storage space with three 5.25" drawers. Customer assembly is required. SPACE SAVER IDEA FOR YOUR NURSERY: Who needs a changing table? Save space by using your dresser as a changing surface instead. Elle Changing Topper is designed to fit a 16 x 33" changing pad (not included) and is secured to the back of the dresser. ANCHOR IT The Elle Dresser is designed to meet rigorous furniture stability standards. Children are curious and will find a way to climb on furniture. Always use tip restraint kit that is provided and recommended to install before using. BASSETT ONLY USES SAFE MATERIALS: The Elle 3-in-1 Crib is made with solid Poplar and Birch veneers. Our non-toxic furniture finishes are lead and phthalate safe so you can rest assured that you are providing safe sleeping environment for your child. BASSETT IS A BRAND YOU CAN TRUST - For more than 100 years our dedication to comfortable, long lasting furniture remains without compromise. We offer a 1-year manufacturer's warranty on all our products.