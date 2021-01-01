From ellas bubbles
Ella's Bubbles H03118 Royal Elite Acrylic Soaking Walk-In Bathtub with Left Inward Swing Door, Dual 2" Drains, No Faucet, 32" x 52" x 38", White
Size: 32” x 52” x 38” in with extra-wide 24” seat Low 6” step-in threshold and a textured slip resistant floor, 2 grab bars 3-latch lock inward swing door made of durable plastic composite Heated seat and backrest will keep you warm and relaxed while the tub fills up 360° Swivel Tray can hold your beverage or valuables while you bathe, Weight: 150.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ella's Bubbles