Ellaria TV Stand

TV cabinet is an indispensable part for each household. In addition to its practical use, it is also a nice decoration for entire home fitment. How do you feel like this 120cm LED TV Cabinet With Upper And Lower Wall? It is a pretty combination of premium material and uncanny workmanship, with high strength and good quality. It's design can be storage for gadget , which can save your much room space. Due to its LED design and meticulous treatment, this TV cabinet has exquisite look and smooth surface. Color: White