From ivy bronx
Ellard 5 - Pieces Modern Dinette Set
Includes: One (1) Table + Four (4) Side Chairs. Table top is 39.5 Inches Round. Glass is tempered with a clear finish. Legs are made of stainless steel in a silver color. Chairs are made of manufactured hardwood and upholstered in faux leather. Both sides of the back frame comes with crystal like studs. Medium Firm Seating. Contemporary and Transitional Style.Glass Thickness is 10MM. Fully Assembled Dimension Table 39.5"L x 39.5"D x 30"H. Side Chairs 16"L x 16"D x 39"H. Chair Color: White