Ella Round Chandelier by DelightFULL - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (ELLASUSP_NKLPL_WHTGL)

The Ella Round Chandelier by DelightFULL presents a mid-century contender adept at illuminating large and open ceiling spaces. Inspired by Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, its spindly brass construction by Portuguese artisans evokes 1960 palm springs, with slender brass stems unleashing a smooth, softly-angular fixture shape. This arrangement then incorporates a series of downward-pointing lacquered lampshades at the end of each stem for a two-tone effect, easily shedding a wide wash of direct downlight and warmth below it. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel Plated with Glossy White