Golden Lighting Ella 14.5-in White Gold Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 1323-FM WG
Beauty, glamour and fantasy are the inspirations behind this enchanted collection. Golden Lighting's Ella collection lends charm and romance to a room. The style is transitional, but ideal for eclectic and contemporary room decors. Riveting, multi-faceted clear crystal accents twinkle vivaciously. Offered in three finishes; the White Gold finish is delicate and refined, the French White finish features brushed gold highlights, and the Brushed Etruscan Bronze finish creates a dark beauty. This 2-Light flush mount is great in a foyer, hall or bedroom.